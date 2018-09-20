Valuation on Fortune Brands Home & Security seen as attractive

Credit Suisse updates on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS +0.1% ) after meeting with management.

"We left confident in its strategy heading into 2019 as well as further out. In our view, results should improve into 4Q given consistent pricing over the last ~12 months alongside adjustments to the supply chain and ongoing productivity gains," reads the firm's note.

The CS analyst expects healthy demand will help drive margin and EPS expansion and says the current valuation on FBSH makes for an attractive entry point for investors.

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on Fortune Brands and price target of $67.