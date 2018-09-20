ETFs will need to trade more than $20B to reflect revamped indexes: WSJ

Two large index providers are changing classifications of a number of companies to reflect changes in the global economy and that will lead to unusually large volumes and flows for ETFs on Friday as investors readjust, the Wall Street Journal says.

The reshuffling will affect 23 S&P 500 companies; more than $20B in shares will need to be traded by ETFs, estimates Victor Lin, a trading strategist at Credit Suisse.

The telecommunication services sector--which only included AT&T, Verizon, and CenturyLink--is turning into the the communication-services sector and will add six companies from the current information technology sector, including Facebook, Twitter, and Google-parent Alphabet, and 13 from the consumer discretionary sector, including Walt Disney and Comcast.

Biggest trades will likely come from State Street's (NYSE:STT) Select Sector SPDR line. Its $23B technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) will need to sell 8M shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and 2M shares of Google; its $16B consumer discretionary fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) will have to sell $2.5B of Comcast, Disney, and Netflix.

Three BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) ETFs will have to rebalance: the $2.5B iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN), the $355M iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP), and the $318M iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI).

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) has five ETFs that will rebalance.

Vanguard, however, started to rebalance its affected ETFs four months ago.

ETFs: VCR, FDIS, FXD, RCD, JHMC, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW.

