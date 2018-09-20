Texas Waha nat gas prices plunge 60% following pipeline force majeures

Next-day natural gas prices at the Permian Basin's Waha hub sank 60% to their lowest on record due to pipeline constraints limiting the amount of gas that can move out of the region.

Prices at the Waha hub fell nearly $1 to $0.66/MMBtu, vs. an average of $2.25/MMBtu so far this year, $2.71 in 2017 and a five-year average of $3.11.

Traders say Waha’s price plunge was caused by a pair of force majeures in Kinder Morgan’s (KMI -1.2% ) NGPL system that are expected to restrict gas flows from west Texas to the Midwest.

Waha's spread vs. the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana rose to $2.45/MMBtu, its widest since November 2008 and far above the average YTD discount of $0.70, $0.27 in 2017 and a five-year average of $0.14.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, DCNG, GAZB