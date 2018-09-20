Cape Fear floodwaters inundate lake at Duke Energy power plant

Duke Energy (DUK +0.5% ) has activated an emergency alert at the Sutton power plant in Wilmington, N.C., AP reports, as floodwaters from the nearby Cape Fear River overtopped a cooling lake at the facility and inundated Lake Sutton, raising concerns of a potential breach.

DUK says the dam containing Sutton Lake appears stable and company officials are monitoring it with helicopters and drones.

DUK says Sutton's ash basins currently are not affected by the incident, and the 625 MW natural gas combined cycle plant at Sutton continues to operate safely; Sutton's 575 MW coal plant was retired in 2013 and the units were demolished in 2017.