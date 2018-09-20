Defense stocks down for second day as North Korea seeks denuclearization

Defense stocks are broadly lower as South Korea Pres. Moon says North Korea is open to allowing outside inspections of a nuclear testing site it closed in May, just a day after the North agreed to open a missile site to inspectors.

Kim recently proposed another summit with Pres. Trump after their June talks in Singapore.

Also, analysts at Bernstein are out with cautious comments about a potential change to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation that could affect payments to defense contractors.

Defense stocks recently rocketed to all-time highs, and some strategists are betting on even more gains to come.