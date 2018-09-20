Wells Fargo sees headcount down 5%-10% over next three years

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.8% ) CEO Tim Sloan said he expects the bank's headcount to fall 5%-10% within the next three years as it continues its transformation.

The company is continuing to strengthen risk management simplify operations, leverage digital automation, and divest non-core businesses as it works to become a more efficient company, he told employees at one of its bi-monthly town hall meetings.

Part of the plan includes accelerating adoption of digital self-service capabilities.

“We are continuing to transform Wells Fargo to deliver what customers want--including innovative, customer-friendly products and services--and evolving our business model to meet those needs in a more streamlined and efficient manner,” said Sloan.

