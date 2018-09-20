WSJ: MDC Partners exploring potential sale

Advertising company MDC Partners (MDCA +11.6% ) shoots higher following a WSJ report that it is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, amid a slowdown in its performance and following the exit of its chief executive.

Boutique investment bank LionTree, which has worked with MDC in the past, recently has shopped the company to potential buyers, according to the report.

MDCA, which owns ad agencies including Crispin Porter + Bogusky and 72andSunny, is dealing with cost cuts by clients, a failure to win enough new business and a heavy debt load.