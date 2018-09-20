Google tells U.S. senators that developers can still scan Gmail

Alphabet’s (GOOG +1.5% )(GOOGL +1.5% ) Google tells U.S. senators that the developers can still scan and share data from Gmail accounts.

Google said the developers were required to be “transparent” with users about how the data would be used and needed to get user consent.

The defense was included in a letter made public today.

Last summer, Google said it would stop scanning Gmail messages to provide personalized ads and cited privacy concerns.

