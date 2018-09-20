European stocks gain most since July as easing trade fear benefits cyclicals

Stoxx Europe 600 rose for a fifth consecutive day, driven by gains made by banks, autos, and basic resources. The index closed up 2.65, or +0.7% , at 382.63 Thursday.

Cyclical industries benefited from waning fears over trade. China is reportedly planning to trim the average tariff rate on imports from most of its trading partners.

Top Stoxx 600 performers included Schaeffler +6.3% (OTC:SFFLY), Duerr 5.5% (OTCPK:DUERF), UDG Healthcare +5.3% (OTC:UDHCF), Altice Europe +5.2% (OTCPK:ALVVF), and Iliad +5.1% (OTCPK:ILIAF).

Other Europe stock indexes: DAX +0.9% , FTSE 100 +0.5% , CAC 40 +1.1% .

Related tickers:OTC:SCFLF, OTC:UDRGY, OTCPK:ALLVF, OTCPK:ALTCY, OTCPK:ILIAY

Source: Bloomberg First Word

ETFs: VGK, HEDJ, FEZ, EZU, IEV, EPV, IEUR, EURL, FEU, DBEU, HEZU, EEA, FEEU, FEP, UPV, ADRU, FEUZ, DBEZ, FIEU, DEZU, GSEU, PTEU, FIEE, HFXE, BBEU, EDOM, FLEE, RFEU

Previously: Averages push to session highs as Trump talks trade (Sept. 20)

Previously: Stocks climb, U.S. Treasury yields stable; U.S. dollar falls (Sept. 20)