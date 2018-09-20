National Oilwell Varco -3% as Piper cuts estimates, stock price target

National Oilwell Varco (NOV -3.4% ) tumbles more than 3% after Piper Jaffray analyst Bill Herbert lowers the company's estimates and stock price target to $52 from $53, while maintaining an Overweight rating.

Herbert cuts his H2 2018 and FY 2019 EBITDA estimates for NOV by 4%-5% and trims 2020-21 estimates by 1%-1.5%, citing flattening drilling and completions cadence in the Permian Basin, and in particular the "ensuing softening in frac utilization and pricing."

Separately, Morgan Stanley earlier this week initiated NOV at Equal Weight with a $50 price target, calling the company a "high-quality and well-managed business," although the capital equipment cycle likely will prove slower to accelerate.