Tri Pointe, William Lyons slump as analyst cuts ratings on slowing demand

TRI Pointe Group (TPH -3.7% ) and William Lyon Homes (WLH -8.4% ) sank after Wedbush Securities analyst Jay McCanless downgraded the homebuilders ratings, citing rapidly decelerating demand in their key markets.

Slowing demand in California and Seattle over the summer "requires a more conservative earnings outlook on our part," McCanless wrote in a note, MarketWatch reports. He cut both stocks to neutral from outperform.

The two markets represent about half of TRI Pointe's community count and just under half of William Lyon's.

The homebuilder heavy iShares US Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) fell 0.8% .

Recent economic news may have contributed as well. August housing starts at 1.28M fell short of 1.24M consensus, according to the U.S. Commerce Dept. report on Wednesday. And U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fourth straight week, according to Freddie Mac's weekly report, making it harder for first-time buyers to purchase a home.

Among other homebuilders declining: KB Homes (KBH -2.3% ), PulteGroup (PHM -1.1% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -1.3% ), and Lennar (LEN -1.3% ).

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW

Previously: Home builder confidence stays steady in September: NAHB (Sept. 18)