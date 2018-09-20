Reuters: Brazil to approve Petrobras diesel subsidy payment

Brazil's ANP oil regulator will approve an additional payment of 700M reais ($171M) to Petrobras (PBR +0.8% ) for diesel subsidies, Reuters reports.

Earlier this week, ANP said it approved an 887M reais payment to the company, the first since the subsidy program was introduced in May to end a truckers strike over high diesel prices.

The subsidy plan raised fears of further Brazilian government meddling in PBR and has prompted criticism over its low diesel pricing and lack of timely payment.