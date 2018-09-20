Barrett Business to pay SEC fine

The SEC announces that it instituted a settled administrative proceeding against Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) for accounting violations in connection to actions of its indicated ex-CFO
Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, the company agreed to pay a $1.5M civil penalty. Barrett CEO Michael Elich, who was not charged by the SEC in the case, has reimbursed the company for $20,800 in cash bonuses he received during the period of the alleged accounting violations.
