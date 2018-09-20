Margins tighten at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) reports 28% revenue growth for its supernatural customer channel to outpace by a wide margin the 5.7% increase for the independents customer channel and 1.1% rise for the supermarkets channel.

Gross margin fell 125 bps to 14.5% of sales during the quarter.

CEO update: "Our results reflected the impact of customer mix shift and higher than anticipated freight costs, while improvement in our working capital has resulted in record free cash flow for the quarter."

Shares of UNFI are down 14% in AH trading.

Previously: United Natural Foods misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (Sept. 20)