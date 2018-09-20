Blackstone joint venture closes $1.2B purchase of EDR portfolio

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Income Trust completes the previously announced acquisition of the EdR (NYSE:EDR) Student Housing Portfolio for $1.2B in a 95%/5% joint venture with Greystar Real Estate Partners.

The deal was made in conjunction with Greystar's previously announced $4.6B acquisition of Education Realty Trust, one of the largest owners, developers, and managers of college housing in the U.S.

After the transaction, BREIT will own about a $12B portfolio of stabilized, income-generating real estate concentrated in U.S. markets as well as real estate debt securities.

