Opiant nabs BARDA funding up to $4.6M for opioid overdose med; shares up 7% after hours

Thinly traded nano cap Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is up 7% after hours on the heels of its announcement that it has closed a multiyear contract with the U.S. Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) valued as high as $4.6M to fund the development of lead candidate OPTN003, a nasal nalmefene, for the treatment of opioid overdose.

The BARDA contract will cover activities not funded by the NIDA grant through a potential filing of a U.S. marketing application. About $611K is now available through September of next year. The balance will be funded over the following two years, subject to conditions.