Pier 1 Imports issues soft FQ2 update

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) issues preliminary Q2 results. The company expects to report a comparable sales decrease of ~11.4% for the quarter and a loss of $0.62 to $0.64 per share vs. -$0.55 consensus.

CEO update: "Our marketing program did not drive the level of traffic we had anticipated, and we experienced delays in getting certain new products into our stores. Although we now expect sales to turn positive and accelerate later than planned, we are encouraged by early signs of improvement in some of our key customer metrics in recent weeks, including conversion and growth in new, retained and reactivated customers.

Pier 1 Imports says it's "discontinuing" FY19 guidance at this time.

Shares of Pier 1 are down 7.7% in AH trading.

Source: Press Release