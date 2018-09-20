Micron drops after Q4 beats, NAND ASPs down, downside Q1 guidance

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) gains 4.5% aftermarket on Q4 beats with revenue up 38% Y/Y.

CEO comment: "In the fourth quarter, we set revenue records across all our major markets, from automotive and industrial to mobile and cloud datacenters."

Update with comments from call:

Micron says it believes its stock is undervalued and will use cash flow to support and accelerate its buyback program.

The company plans to start growing SSD share again in 2020 and calls next year a transition year.

In Q4, DRAM accounted for 70% (Q3: 71%) of revenue with relatively flat ASPs. Industry DRAM is tracking slightly above 20% with Micron growing in-line.

NAND was 26% of revenue (+15% Q/Q) with ASPs down in the mid-teens percent range, lower than expected decline. (This could prove negative for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), (NYSE:WDC) and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX)).

Q1 guidance includes downside revenue from $7.9B to $8.3B (consensus: $8.4B) and downside EPS of $2.87 to $3.02 (consensus: $3.06). Gross margins expected to be lower than Q4 levels or from 57% to 60%.