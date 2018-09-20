Con Edison to buy solar assets from Sempra Energy for $1.54B

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) agrees to acquire Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) U.S. non-utility operating solar assets, solar and battery storage development projects and a wind facility for $1.54B.

The sale comprises ~981 MW AC of operating renewable electric production projects in Nevada, Arizona, California and Nebraska, including SRE's 379 MW AC share of projects it owns jointly with ED subsidiaries; the projects have $576M of existing project debt.

ED says the deal will increase its utility-scale, renewable energy production portfolio to 2,600 MW AC, of which 85% is solar and 15% is wind.