Independent Bank to buy Blue Hills Bancorp in deal valued at $726.5M

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) agrees to buy Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) in a stock and cash transaction valued at about $726.5M.

Under the agreement, Blue Hills Bancorp shareholders will get 0.2308 of an INDB share for each BHBK share held. Based on Thursday's close, each BHBK shares is valued at about $26.01 a share, about 10% more than $23.55 at today's close.

Independent expects the acquisition to be about 4% accretive to 2019 EPS excluding one-time costs, and 4.5% accretive to 2020 EPS; to generate an IRR of about 16%, to to be neutral to tangible book value per share.

INDB estimates merger-related charges of about $36.0M pretax incurred in 2018 and 2019.

Independent will add three Blue Hills Bancorp directors to its board.

