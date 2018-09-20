San Juan Basin Royalty -4.5% as Hilcorp revises 2018 capex to $3.92M

Late volatility in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT -4.5% ) followed the release of Hilcorp’s revised 2018 capital spending plan, which now estimates Q4 capex of $662K; units closed -4.5% .

Hilcorp’s revised FY 2018 capex plan of $3.92M includes two facility projects and 17 well recompletions, vs. its initial capex estimate of $547K for SJT’s subject interests, which at that time included two facility projects and just seven well recompletions.

“The growth in production and increase in investment activity is due to Hilcorp finding high quality projects to pursue, even after the beginning of the year budget estimates were provided," Hilcorp tells SJT. "These projects were not identified by the previous operator."