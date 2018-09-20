Citigroup to redeem $575M of preferred stock

Citigroup (C) is redeeming all $575.0M aggregate liquidation preference of depositary shares representing interests in its 5.80% noncumulative preferred stock, series C.

Cash redemption price for each depositary share will equal $25. Redemption date is Oct. 22, 2018. Holders of record on Oct. 12, 2018 will receive the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share due on Oct. 22, 2018.

The redemption is consistent with Citigroup’s capital actions submitted to the Federal Reserve Board as part of the 2018 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

Citigroup’s Tier 1 Capital and its Tier 1 Capital ratio are expected to decrease by about $559M and approximately 5 basis points, respectively.

