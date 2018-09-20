Granite Point Mortgage Trust sees Q3 total initial fundings over $250M

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) expects to originate senior floating rate commercial real estate loans with total commitments of more than $350M and total initial fundings of more than $250M in Q3.

Q3 to date, the company has funded more than $200M of loans.

The company also expects to receive less than $50M of loan repayments in Q3.

It's also generated an additional pipeline of new senior floating rate commercial real estate loans with total commitments of more than $340M and initial fundings of more than $200M, most of which are expected to close during the first few weeks of Q4.

