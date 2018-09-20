S&P, Dow surge to new record highs as investors focus on robust economy

Stocks surged in a broad-based rally, with the S&P 500 and Dow both shattering all-time highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advancing to within 1% of its record high and the small-cap Russell 2000 coming within 1.2% of its all-time high.

Many analysts and money managers expect a strengthening U.S. economy to keep the rally going and has been a key factor in helping investors look past U.S. trade disputes with China and others.

Adding to an unemployment rate at its lowest level in nearly 20 years and economic output growing at the fastest rate since 2014, the economic outlook grew brighter today as initial jobless claims fell to the lowest level since 1969.

Expectations for strong growth in corporate profits are driving investors to continue buying shares of tech companies; the S&P tech sector led all groups in today's trade, +1.3%.

After tech, consumer staples (+1.2%), materials (+1.1%) and health care (+0.9%) were the day's top performers.

The financial sector (+0.8%) also was strong, even as yields fell from multi-month highs; the benchmark 10-year yield fell by a basis point to 3.08% after hitting a four-month high yesterday.

Energy (-0.1%) was the only sector finishing with a loss, as WTI crude oil futures fell 0.6% to $70.80/bbl.