Atlantic Power to buy South Carolina biomass plants from EDF

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) agrees to acquire two biomass plants in South Carolina from EDF Renewables (OTCPK:ECIFY) for $13M.

Closing of the deal is expected to occur in Q3 or Q4 2019, following a restructuring of the plants' ownership structure by EDF Renewables after the end of relevant tax credit recapture periods.

The two plants, each with a capacity of 20 MW, have been in commercial operation since 2013; all output of the two plants is sold to utility Santee Cooper under power purchase agreements that run to 2043.