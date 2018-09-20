AT&T urges appeals court to uphold Time Warner decision

In a brief, AT&T (NYSE:T) has asked a federal appeals court to reject a challenge from the Justice Dept. appealing its $85B acquisition of Time Warner.

In the meantime it's managing the Turner TV networks in a separate business unit, until February 2019 or the conclusion of the DOJ appeal.

“In the crucible of litigation, DOJ’s claims were exposed as both narrow and fragile,” AT&T says in arguing that the government didn't offer any basis for rethinking the decision in AT&T's favor by Judge Richard Leon.

In its own brief, the government had argued the court should have concluded that the merger would give Time Warner more clout at the bargaining table.

The appeals court hasn't yet scheduled oral arguments in the case.