Bloomberg: Shell may sell Gulf of Mexico assets to Focus Oil

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is in talks to sell its interest in the Caesar Tongo oilfield in Gulf of Mexico oilfield to Focus Oil, Bloomberg reports.

Shell has a 22.5% working interest in the field, with the rest owned by companies including field operator Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX); a sale could value Shell’s stake at ~$1.3B, according to the report.

A sale could advance Shell’s attempts to dispose of mature assets to free up cash for shareholder returns, improve growth prospects and as well as help pay down debt after the company spent more than $50B buying BG Group in 2016.