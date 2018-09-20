American Airlines joins rivals in raising U.S. baggage fees

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) says it would raise domestic U.S. baggage fees by $5, joining Delta Airlines, which made a similar move yesterday, as well as United Airlines and JetBlue, which already had hiked their fees.

AAL says it will raise the price of a first checked bag by $5 to $30 and the second bag to $40, in its first baggage fee increase since 2010.

The higher fees will become effective for tickets bought beginning Sept. 21 for travel in the U.S. and other North American and Caribbean destinations.

ETFs: JETS