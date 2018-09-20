Environmentalists to appeal Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction

Environmental groups file legal challenges asking the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene in recent federal actions that cleared the way for construction to resume on the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The groups contend the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife made rushed and inadequate findings in issuing a new right-of-way permit for construction across the Blue Ridge Parkway and an environmental opinion protecting endangered species.

Both new permits were developed within five weeks of previous decisions by the appeals court, which had ruled that construction could not continue until the agencies took actions on the matters, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission then allowed construction on the pipeline to resume in West Virginia and North Carolina.

A pipeline spokesperson says the agencies' actions address all issues raised by the court.

Atlantic Coast Pipeline is owned by Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO)