Internet to split in two by 2028?

Within the next decade there will be two distinct internets: one led by the U.S. and the other by China, according to Eric Schmidt.

"Look at the way their Belt and Road Initiative works, which involves 60-ish countries - it's perfectly possible those countries will begin to take on the infrastructure that China has with some loss of freedom."

Recent reports suggest Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is developing "Project Dragonfly," a censored version of its search engine that could appease authorities in China.