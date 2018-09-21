California ups fight against plastic straws

California has become the first state in the nation to restrict the use of plastic straws in full-service dining establishments.

The measure, Assembly Bill 1884, limits restaurants to giving out single-use straws only upon request of customers.

Businesses violating the new law could be subject to a fine of $25 per day and as much as $300 annually.

