EVO Payments announces upsizing and pricing of offering of 7,022,225 common shares

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) has priced of an underwritten offering of 7,022,225 (from 6,022,225 shares) of Class A common stock at $24.50 per share, includes 7M shares offered by the Company and 22,225 offered by two individual selling stockholders.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,053,333 additional shares of Class A common stock.

The offering is expected to close on September 25.

The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds to purchase LLC interests in EVO Investco, LLC (“EVO LLC”) and paired shares of the Company’s Class D common stock from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC at a purchase price per LLC interest and paired share of Class D common stock equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock sold by them in the offering.

