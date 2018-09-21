Bitcoin ETFs delayed again

The wait continues for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exchange-traded funds....

Despite receiving more than 1,400 comment letters on a proposal to list an ETF from Van Eck Securities and SolidX Management, the SEC is inviting more feedback, the agency said a new a filing.

Those who wish to comment have 21 days after the SEC’s order is published in the Federal Register, while rebuttals have 35 days from that date.

