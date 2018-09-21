Futures up with bull market in sync

Another day of gains looks in store for U.S. equities as stocks advance across the globe, with China's Shanghai Composite Index even closing up 2.5% .

The DJIA and S&P 500 set new highs Thursday as the economic outlook got rosier: Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., fell to the lowest level since 1969.

A recent spike in government-bond yields is also signaling that investors are viewing next week's expected increase in interest rates from the Fed as a testament to the strength of the economy.

Asia: Nikkei +0.9% ; Hang Seng +0.7% ; Shanghai +2.5% .

Europe: FTSE 100 +0.9% ; CAC 40 +0.8% ; DAX +0.7% .

U.S. futures: Dow +0.3% ; S&P +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.3% .

Oil is up 0.6% at $70.74/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1213/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 3.07%.

