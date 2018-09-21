NAFTA deal still not in sight

Another missed deadline? The U.S. and Canada showed scant sign on Thursday of closing a deal to revamp NAFTA.

U.S. negotiators reportedly wanted Ottawa to agree to capping its American auto exports at 1.7M vehicles a year, something that Canadian industry sources dismissed as unacceptable.

Pressure on Canada is growing, however, partly to push it through the U.S. Congress before Mexico's new government takes office on Dec. 1.

