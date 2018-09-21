Exelixis’ partner Ipsen announces positive CHMP opinion for CABOMETYX tablets

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announces that its partner Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) received a positive opinion from the CHMP, for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) tablets as a monotherapy for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in adults who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

The positive CHMP opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union.

The CHMP recommendation to expand the indication is based on results from the CELESTIAL trial of CABOMETYX.