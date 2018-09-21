Peabody Energy buys Alabama coal mine for $400M

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) agrees to acquire the Shoal Creek metallurgical coal mine from private coal producer Drummond Co. for $400M.

BTU says Shoal Creek represents the next phase of its initiative to upgrade its met coal platform, an adds ~2M tons/year of high quality hard coking coal sales that are expected to expand the company's met coal volumes and margins.

BTU says the mine, which serves Asian and European steel mills with high-vol A coking coal, sold 2.1M tons in 2017.