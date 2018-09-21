Bright Scholar to acquire stake in Yinzhe

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) announces that it entered into an agreement to acquire 75% equity interests in Chengdu Yinzhe Education and Technology for a total consideration of 202.5M Chinese renminbi

Yinzhe primarily engages in online career and education mentoring services to overseas Chinese students under brand "DreambigCareer".

The acquisition payment will be paid out in four installments subject to the satisfaction of various closing condition and earn-out arrangements.

The company may be subject to the future financial performance of Yinzhe and other conditions under the acquisition agreement.

Bright Scholar may acquire up to an additional 15% equity interests in Yinzhe from year 2021 to 2023.

Source: Press Release