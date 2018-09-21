Bio-Path down 22% on announcing $1.5M registered direct offering

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 2,261,538 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.65 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$1.5M, in a registered direct offering.

Additionally, Bio-Path will issue warrants to purchase up to 100% on the common shares issued in registered direct offering, with an exercise price $0.96 per share, exercise period commencing six months following the issuance date and for a term of five and one-half years.

Net net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is September 25.