Avino prices $4M underwritten public offering

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:ASM) has priced public offering of 6,239,867 common shares of the Company, together with warrants to purchase up to 6,239,867 common shares of the Company, at $0.65 per share and associated warrant to purchase one common share.

Each warrant will have an exercise price of $0.80 and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 935,979 additional common shares and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 935,979 common shares.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be $4M.

The offering is expected to close on or about on September 25.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for advancing the development of the Avino mine and its operations and production, and to a lesser extent for the exploration and development of the Bralorne Mine Property, and for general working capital.