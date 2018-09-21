Caterpillar pulls out an old playbook

Six months into the U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is finding that one of the best ways it can protect profits is a cost cutting strategy that is more than two years old, Reuters reports.

Even though demand has picked up since 2016, its Clayton plant still runs a single shift and operates only four days a week. One third of the facility’s 550 employees are on flexible contracts.

It has also redesigned all new machines it makes with over 20% fewer parts, cutting back on the consumption of steel which brings down the cost, said Tony Fassino, VP at Caterpillar's building construction products.