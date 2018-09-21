AT&T revises segment structure on Time Warner buy

AT&T (NYSE:T) discloses new reportable segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Advertising & Analytics.

The Communications segment includes Mobility (wireless service and equipment), Entertainment Group (video, broadband), and Business Wireline.

WarnerMedia has Turner (WarnerMedia businesses managed by Turner and its RSN), Warner Bros., and Home Box Office.

The changes are a result of the Time Warner acquisition and effective for the quarter ending September 30.

AT&T shares are up 1% premarket to $33.75.

