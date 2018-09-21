Farfetch Limited prices IPO

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has priced its initial public offering of 44,243,749 Class A ordinary shares, 33,609,891 of which are being offered by Farfetch and 10,633,858 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at $20.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 6,636,562 Class A ordinary shares..

The shares are expected to begin trading todayon the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FTCH.”

The closing of the offering is expected on September 25.

