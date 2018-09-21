Titan Pharmaceuticals down 54% on pricing $9.5M public offering

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) prices its public offering with expected total gross proceeds of $9.5M.

The securities offered consist of (i) Class A Units consisting of 5.1M shares of Common Stock and Warrants (ii) Class B Units consisting of 8,225 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, convertible into an aggregate of 32.9M shares of Common Stock and Warrants.

The Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.25, with expiry of five years from the issuance date.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 15% of the securities offered.

Closing date is September 25.