Jefferies Group fiscal Q3 earnings fall 28% Y/Y on 2.9% net revenue decline

Jefferies Group, a unit of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF), reports fiscal Q3 net earnings fell 28% from a year ago as net revenue declined 2.9%.

Compared with Q2, net earnings sank about 39% on a 5.5% drop in net revenue during the same period, partly from the usual summer slowdown.

Q3 pretax operating margin narrowed to 11.2% from 14.8% in Q2 and 15.3% in Q3 2017.

Q3 investment banking revenue fell to $465.3M from $475.7M a year ago and $500.3M in Q2. Advisory activity levels were also more muted in Q3, the company said.

"Our fourth quarter investment banking backlog is higher than that of any recent periods, and reflects the investments we have made to broaden and deepen our team and capabilities," says Chairman and CEO Rich Handler.

Q3 net revenue was $777.6B vs. $822.6M in Q2 and $800.7M in Q3 2017.

Net earnings fell to $60.2M from $98.0M in Q2 and $83.8M in Q3 2017.

