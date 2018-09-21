BeiGene's tislelizumab shows positive effect in lung cancer studies

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces positive preliminary results from two clinical trials in China evaluating PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab. The data were presented a the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology in Xiamen.

Open-label 54-subject Phase 2 assessing tislelizumab + chemo in first-line lung cancer: 35 patients remain on treatment. Confirmed objective responses were observed in 31% (unconfirmed: 56%). Response rate in 16 evaluable patients with non-squamous NSCLC was 80%; 67% in 15 patients with squamous NSCLC in cohort A; 82% in six patients with squamous NSCLC in cohort B.

Open-label Phase 1/2 in NSCLC: 15 patients remain on treatment. Partial responses observed in 17% of evaluable patients, 12% in PD-L1-positive tumors and 20% in PD-L1-negative tumors.