Goldman's stock-trading chief leaving: WSJ

Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) Paul Russo, who has run the firm's equities business since 2012, is negotiating his departure and is likely to leave in coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

He'd be the first senior departure as incoming CEO David Solomon assembles his own management team.

Goldman is likely to give more responsibilities to Brian Levine, Jeff Nedelman, and Philip Berlinksi, while Russo counterpart Michael Daffey leads the global business from London.

