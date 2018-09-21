SandRidge says interim CEO Griffin will not keep job permanently

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) says interim President and CEO Bill Griffin will not be a candidate to continue with the positions on a permanent basis but will continue in the role s until a successor is appointed and will remain on the board.

SD ousted CEO James Bennett in February following pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn, who objected to Bennett's pay and the attempt to buy rival Bonanza Creek Energy.

SD has formed a four-member search committee to evaluate candidates to serve as permanent President and CEO and lead the execution of its growth plan announced during its strategic review process.