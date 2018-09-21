Morgan Stanley boosts Garmin's target on Aviation potential

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal Weight rating on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and raises the target from $60 to $77, a 10.5% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Yuuji Anderson sees higher Aviation growth driven by increased retrofit spending and market share gains, which leads to upside on the current consensus forecasts.

Source: StreetAccount.

Aviation sales were up 23% Y/Y in Q2 to $153M, which helped offset a drop in Auto. Garmin has since acquired electronic flight planning company FitPlan.

Previously: Garmin +3% on Q2 beats with Fitness, Marine growth covering Auto loss (Aug. 1)

Previously: Garmin acquires flight plan company FitPlan (Aug. 29)