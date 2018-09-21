Carlyle Group sets 73.2% proration factor on notes tender offer

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) sets final proration factor of 73.2% on its tender offer for up to $250M of 3.875% senior notes due 2023.

As of 5PM on Sept. 20, 2018, about $341.6M of notes were validly tendered, the company said late Thursday.

Although the tender offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Oct. 4, 2018, the company doesn't expect to accept for purchase any tenders of notes after the early participation date because the aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered has already exceeded the tender cap.

